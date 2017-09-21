Armed scooter gang rob two women at knife point in a violent attack

Here’s what happened

Two women were robbed at knife point by two scooter both of which had a pillion passenger, they were dressed in black wearing their usual balaclava’s whilst the rider is waiting on the bike, they could be seen brandishing knives.

Two men appeared and tried to fight the scooter gang, but to no avail, they ripped a necklace of a woman’s neck at knife point, Wednesday afternoon.

In this video you can clearly hear the woman screaming for help.

yesterday out side my school a lady told me don’t go there why I was right there and the motorcycle went past me #ThorntonHeathpic.twitter.com/imJI7aOJOS — Adhaan Bakht (@AdhaanB) September 21, 2017

A 70-year old man who tried to help was thrown to the ground and taken to hospital for minot injuries, neighbours said of the roobery that “sadly not unusual.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman, said a manhunt has been launched to find these suspects.

He added: “Detectives in Croydon are appealing for information and witnesses after two women were robbed at knife-point of their gold necklaces in Thornton Heath.

“The women were approached by four men riding on two mopeds in Bensham Manor Road, on Wednesday, 20 September at around 3.10pm.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”