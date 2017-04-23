Arctic blast to hit London as temperatures will plummet to 3C

Woah

London’s temperature is set to plummet by Wednesday as low as 3C and widespread frost could hit the capital.

However, temperatures could hit to a high of 11C in the afternoon with temperatures set to reach 21C by the weekend.

The Met Office said Sunday that “a cold blast from the north will spread across the whole country by Wednesday morning, bringing frost.”

“The warmer weather will make a return by the end of next week in time for the weekend.”