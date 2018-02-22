‘Anthrax’ scare at Kensington Palace: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a letter with white powder

BREAKING

Scotland Yard is investigating after a letter was sent to the Kensington Palace addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reportedly containing a white powder, which was initially believed to be anthrax.

According to the Evening Standard, the letter — received on February 12— caused a full security scare. However, chemical experts did the analysis of the substance and found it to be harmless. The letter did not reach Harry or Meghan, but they have both been informed of the incident.

Confirming the developnment, the Metropolitan Police has told media that a suspicious package had been delivered to the palace, but did not name the intended recipient: “Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James’s Palace on Monday, 12 February. The substance was tested and confirmed as non suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package.”

The incident has also raised concerns about security arrangements at the Royal wedding on May 19.

