Another stabbing in broad daylight on a busy high street in London
Here’s what happened
Another teenager has been stabbed Thursday afternoon making this the eighth stabbing in just ten days.
The 17-year-old had run into a nearby shop with knife wounds at 3:30pm on Wembley High road and was rushed to a central London hospital.
A witness, Ghanshyam Boricha told the Evening Standard: The guy who got stabbed was a teenager.
“He tried to run from there into Malar Cash and Carry and then the police arrived.”
A passer-by took this video and posted it on Twitter:
Someone got stabbed on wembley high road @WembleyCrime @ClubWembley @WembleyPol pic.twitter.com/tVMYBgXDUF
— Mr G (@BoRichA305) May 4, 2017
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of affray and are being held at a north London police station.
The teenagers condition is unknown