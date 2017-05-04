Another stabbing in broad daylight on a busy high street in London

Here’s what happened

Another teenager has been stabbed Thursday afternoon making this the eighth stabbing in just ten days.

The 17-year-old had run into a nearby shop with knife wounds at 3:30pm on Wembley High road and was rushed to a central London hospital.

A witness, Ghanshyam Boricha told the Evening Standard: The guy who got stabbed was a teenager.

“He tried to run from there into Malar Cash and Carry and then the police arrived.”

A passer-by took this video and posted it on Twitter:

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of affray and are being held at a north London police station.

The teenagers condition is unknown