Another shocker: Boris Johnson quits

9 July 2018 | By Purvai Dua

boris johnson

Amid ‘soft Brexit’ discord

In another blow to PM Theresa May, Boris Johnson has resigned as the Foreign Secretary.

The development comes just hours after Brexit secretary David Davis quit after a major row with May over plans for the future UK-EU relationship.

A spokesman for Downing Street confirmed: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

