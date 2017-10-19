Another 'dangerous' storm to hit UK and Ireland with strong winds and rain

Can have characteristics of a “weather bomb”

Just days after Hurricane Ophelia killed three people in Ireland, Britain is set to experience another ‘dangerous’ storm which will bring winds of up to 80mph and cause floods, traffic chaos and power outages, forecasters fear.

Met Office has named the new potent windstorm, Brian, and is predicting that it will the characteristics of a “weather bomb”, basically when the pressure in the centre of a weather front falls at a very rapid rate, forcing violent winds from the system known as bombs.

Brian will move across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland into Saturday. The strongest winds over the southern half of the British Isles, including areas that were impacted by Ophelia.

“Through Saturday, there will be blustery rain and widespread wind gusts of 50-60 mph across southern Ireland, Wales and parts of England,” AccuWeather meteorologist Steve D Travis told media.

There could be some isolated gusts up to to 70 mph (112 km/h), especially along western coasts of Ireland, Wales and southern England, Travis added.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the whole of Saturday in what are believed to be the worst affected areas, including the East of England, London and South East England, Wales and West Midlands.

