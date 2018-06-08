Another British retailer goes into administration

Find out here

British clothing brand Henri Lloyd has gone bust. The firm, which counts the Duchess of Cambridge among its fans, has seven stores around the UK.

A notice placed in the shop window of the Falmouth store today stated: “Chris Ratten and Jeremy Woodside of RSM Restructing Advisory LLP have been appointed joint administrators of Henri Lloyd Limited and Henri Lloyd International Limited on 8 June 2018.

“The shop has ceased to trade and these premises have been closed as at the date of administration.”

The administrators RSM Restructuring Advisory said Henri Lloyd had faced “challenging trading conditions on the high street”.