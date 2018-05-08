Another Brit restaurant chain heading for site closures?

Find out which one

British chain Cote is reportedly seeking to shut down a number of restaurants— which trade under the Limeyard and Jackson & Rye brands— amid challenging economic conditions.

The plans, which have yet to be finalised, would affect a small number of outlets, and would not include the main Cote-branded operation. Cote is owned by the private equity firm BC Partners.

In a statement issued to Sky News, a spokesman for Cote said: “As a result of recent and well-documented headwinds for the restaurant sector, we have taken the decision to explore a range of options for a very small number of Jackson & Rye and Limeyard restaurants.

“In some instances we have closed or sold outlets, and we are working hard to find viable options for others while continuing to support those that are trading well.

“Our Cote restaurants continue to perform well, which is a testament to the strength of that offer in what remains a very challenging environment.”