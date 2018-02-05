Another 452 jobs go amid Carillion collapse

As many as 829 redundancies made so far

Just a week after the official receiver announced that 377 staff would be made redundant at Carillion, the British government said today that another 452 workers will be made redundant at the collapsed construction giant.

Following 829 redundancies, about 16,000 jobs still hang in the balance. Carillion — employed around 18,000 people in the UK — collapsed on January 15 .

The Government’s official receiver, which is handling the liquidation, has stated: “As part of the ongoing liquidation of the Carillion group, we have reviewed additional public and private sector contracts, as well as core divisions of the business.

“We can confirm that we have safeguarded a further 100 jobs and these roles are linked to public sector contracts. Most staff will be transferring on existing or similar terms.”

“Unfortunately, 452 posts are being made redundant. They cover a variety of roles connected with private and public contracts across different parts of the country, as well as back-office functions.”