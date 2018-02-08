Another 101 jobs at Carillion to be axed

The Official Receiver announced today

The British government has announced today that another 101 workers will lose their jobs following Carillion’s collapse, bringing the total figure to 930 so far.

The Official Receiver,who is responsible for overseeing the collapsed outsourcer’s liquidation, said the lost roles are a “mix of back-office functions and engineering support roles” that new suppliers that have taken on and Carillion’s customers no longer require.

So far 2,250 jobs have been saved and 930 job cuts have been made.

The receiver said: “We continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions throughout. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.”

The company went into liquidation on 15 January.