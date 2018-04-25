Angry tweets pour as TSB services still down for many

Thank you for your patience, CEO had tweeted

Customers of TSB Bank continued to complain on twitter today after they could not access its digital services following five days of disruption. The bank’s CEO had said earlier its mobile and online banking platforms were up and running.

“Our mobile banking app and online banking are now up and running. Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us,” CEO Paul Pester wrote on Twitter today morning.

But many customers have responded that their access was still blocked.

Can’t get on online or telephone banking (been holding for 45mins +). Need to transfer money for a deposit to secure a house. Any suggestions? Can I use your account? — Larry Owens (@imlarryowens) April 25, 2018

@TSB Hi folks. Appreciate systems still coming up. App still not functioning well. When I click on credit card it doesn’t always open the account or hangs on paying CC option or system error mesaage. Thanks — SJK30 (@SJK30) April 25, 2018

TSB needs to sort their shit out fast. If my wage doesn’t go in on Friday I think I will cry — Nicola (@Nic_Baileyx) April 25, 2018

@TSB This really is far from acceptable. You announce all is ok with webportal, online, and mobile app access, when clearly this hasnt been checked.



I dont even get as far as being asked to login, just get the same message - “Something is wrong” - no arguments on that front! — Mark Bennett (@satelliteMark21) April 25, 2018

@TSB Not in the bit happy I am still unable to access my online banking or app for the 5th day running and two weeks prior to that transactions took hours and everything was really slow. Sort yourselves out TSB or you will be loosing a customer — anneka thomson (@thomson_anneka) April 25, 2018