Angry tweets pour as TSB services still down for many

25 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Paul Pester, CEO of TSB

Thank you for your patience, CEO had tweeted

Customers of TSB Bank continued to complain on twitter today after they could not access its digital services following five days of disruption. The bank’s CEO had said earlier its mobile and online banking platforms were up and running.

“Our mobile banking app and online banking are now up and running. Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us,” CEO Paul Pester wrote on Twitter today morning.

But many customers have responded that their access was still blocked.

 

