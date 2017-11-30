And finally the first snow of winter falls on London!
Watch the videos shares on twitter here
The wish has been granted. Many parts of London experienced the first snow flakes of the season at 11 am today.
A cold snap is currently gripping Britain with temperatures set to plunge to -10C in parts of the country tonight. Now here’s hoping for a white Christmas 2017.
In case anyone wanted to know, it’s snowing in london #london #snow pic.twitter.com/HasZ0V7nyx
— Gem (@thatgemmagirl) November 30, 2017
It just started snowing in central London! #snow #everyoneruntothewindow pic.twitter.com/Z342g5gbbq
— Lauren Tims (@ltims92) November 30, 2017
And finally its Snowing in London#Snow❄️ pic.twitter.com/uRuiwvfYvq
— Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 30, 2017
Snowing in Central London!
Still boiling hot on the @centrallinethough…#snowpic.twitter.com/FcLVhdJHWY
— Dave Scullion (@The_Scullion) November 30, 2017
First snow of the winter here in #London #snow pic.twitter.com/XTHvNVWxqx
— the dapper (@skiman63) November 30, 2017