30 November 2017 | By Purvai Dua

And finally the first snow of winter falls on London!

Watch the videos shares on twitter here

The wish has been granted. Many parts of London experienced the first snow flakes of the season at 11 am today.

A cold snap is currently gripping Britain with temperatures set to plunge to -10C in parts of the country tonight. Now here’s hoping for a white Christmas 2017.

