Amazon to slash hundreds of jobs from its Seattle HQ

Amazon is reportedly cutting hundreds of positions at its Seattle headquarters as it rebalances its workforce. The development comes just days after the company reported about $3bn (£2.2bn) in profit last year.

Reuters has reported that the job cuts would be in the “low hundreds”. The agency also said it was not immediately clear which teams would be affected.

Meanwhile, the online retail giant said it is working to offer affected staff new roles and said it expects “small reductions in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others”.

Amazon, which lists thousands of job openings on its website, has expanded rapidly in recent years.

In the UK, Amazon has also been on a rampant hiring drive over the past year. Last February, the retail giant said that it intends to expand its workforce in Britain by 5,000.