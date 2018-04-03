Amazon shares slip after Trump bashes e-commerce giant again

Find out here

Shares in Amazon turned negetive again after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the e-commerce giant— for the fourth time in one week— over the cost of its deliveries sent through the United States Postal Service.

At the latest reading, Amazon shares were down 0.7 per cent.

Trump wrote on Twitter today:

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Last week, Trump had categorized Amazon’s relationship with the post office as a “scam”.