Amazon shares slip after Trump bashes e-commerce giant again

3 April 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Shares in Amazon turned negetive again after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the e-commerce giant— for the fourth time in one week— over the cost of its deliveries sent through the United States Postal Service.

At the latest reading, Amazon shares were down 0.7 per cent.

Trump wrote on Twitter today:

Last week, Trump had categorized Amazon’s relationship with the post office as a “scam”.

