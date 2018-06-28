Amazon just bought this online pharmacy

Deal is expected to close during the second half of 2018

In its latest push into the healthcare industry, Amazon has reportedly bought online pharmacy PillPack for an undisclosed amount. The startup packages, organizes and delivers drugs.

“PillPack’s visionary team has a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement.

“PillPack is meaningfully improving its customers’ lives, and we want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier. We’re excited to see what we can do together on behalf of customers over time.”

The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2018.