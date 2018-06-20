Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan pick this CEO for their new venture

Find out here

Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and JPMorgan have named Dr Atul Gawande as the CEO of their new health venture.

The new company, which will be headquartered in Boston, would operate free from profit-making incentives. Gawande will begin his role there on July 9.

“I’m thrilled to be named CEO of this health care initiative,” Gawande said.

“I have devoted my public health career to building scalable solutions for better health care delivery that are saving lives, reducing suffering, and eliminating wasteful spending both in the U.S. and across the world. Now I have the backing of these remarkable organizations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all. This work will take time but must be done. The system is broken, and better is possible.”

“All felt that better care can be delivered and that rising costs can be checked … we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done,” Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett added.

The three companies announced in January that they would form a healthcare company aimed at cutting costs for their US employees.