Almost half of young Londoners look to apps over car ownership

More than four in ten Londoners - and almost half of 16 to 30 year olds in the capital - believe that using apps such as Uber is a genuine alternative to owning a car, according to a new poll.

A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 Londoners - commissioned by Uber, which this week marks five years of operating in the capital - finds that:

In the last year more than a third of Londoners (34 per cent) say they have used an app to book a car. This rises to more than half (55 per cent) amongst young Londoners (aged 16-30).

22 per cent of Londoners who currently own a car say they would consider not owning one if they could more easily get a car on demand through an app. Amongst young Londoners this figure rises to more than one in four (27 per cent).

More than four in ten (43 per cent) Londoners believe using app-based car booking services can be a good alternative to owning a vehicle.This rises to 46 per cent amongst young Londoners (aged 16-30) and to more than half (52 per cent) amongst all Londoners who have used an app to book a car.

One in eight (13 per cent) young Londoners (aged 16-30) polled who don’t have a full driving licence have no intention of ever getting a licence.

Separate analysis of DVLA data shows that the number of driving licences held by under-25s across Great Britain is down 6.2 per cent since November 2012.

Jo Bertram, regional general manager of Uber in the UK, said: “Cars are one of the most expensive things people own but they’re used just five per cent of the time. These figures suggest that many Londoners are now open to not owning a car and using their smartphones instead. Apps like Uber mean people can get around and connect to public transport without ever needing their own car. This can mean fewer parking spaces needed and better air quality over time.”

Last month Uber announced a collaboration with Moda Living - a developer of rental apartment buildings - to offer tenants up to £100 Uber credits per month if they agree not to have a car parking space in the building.

Previous studies have shown that the average car spends 95 per cent of its life parked, while 16 per cent of land in central London is dedicated to parking, at an estimated land value of around £200bn.

