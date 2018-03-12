All you need to know about the new ‘Millennial Railcard'

Sweet deal on rail fares

If you are a traveller aged between 26 and 30, you can now avail 33 per cent off rail tickets with the new digital “millennial” railcard, which is going on sale nationwide tomorrow, 13 March.

Just go on this page on Tuesday, select ‘Buy Now’, filll in your details, pay, and enjoy the sweet deal.

But there is a cach here: You must be among the first 10,000 to apply!

This means that of the 5m Brits who are eligible for the card, only 10,000 cards will be available to the public. There’s just one card for every 500 people in that age bracket.

This new card will costs £30 per year and will only be available digitally, intended to be used on smartphones.

The railcard was announced last year in the Budget by Chancellor Phillip Hammond when he said:”I can announce a new railcard for those aged 26 to 30, giving 4.5 million more young people a third off their rail fares.”



