All you need to know about the Glasgow 'inferno'

Over 120 crew and eight fire engines are tackling blaze at Sauchiehall Street

One of Glasgow’s busiest shopping precinct has been battling a major ‘inferno’ since 8.20am today after fire started in the Victoria’s nightclub, according to reports.

The #SauchiehallStreet fire as of 11.30am post being evacuated. #Glasgow corner of Renfield & Bath Street! pic.twitter.com/Alb3RXn0wP — Suzie (@suzieadkennedy) March 22, 2018

More than 120 crew and eight fire engines have been at Sauchiehall Street since morning trying to contain the flames from spreading and reaching the 114-year-old Pavilion Theatre. Fortunately, a spokesman for the Pavilion told media that the fire could not spread to the theatre.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, said the incident appeared to be “extremely serious” and praised the firefighters tackling the “extremely challenging” blaze.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay said: “It was a really complicated fire with an extensive fire spread, spreading across a number of older tenement-style buildings.



“I am delighted to say we have managed to contain it within the block that was affected and more importantly we have managed to protect and save some iconic premises round about, most notably the Pavilion Theatre. I can’t tell you how relieved I am no-one was injured.”

“This is one of the largest incidents SFRS has faced since its inception.”@Chief_SFRSAlasdair Hay has hailed the efforts of firefighters as they continue to tackle a large fire on one of Glasgow’s most iconic streets. #SauchiehallStreet pic.twitter.com/LzMXQSkS0p — Scot Fire and Rescue (@fire_scot) March 22, 2018