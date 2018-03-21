All smiles: NHS staff pay rise backed by Unions

The deal can cost the government £4.2bn over the next three years

Over 1m NHS staff are set for pay rises of at least 6.5 per cent over three years after healthcare unions reached an agreement with the Government.

Thirteen unions have reportedly backed the government’s offer, which they praised for ending the pay freezes and 1 per cent pay cap policies that the government introduced in 2010.

If accepted, the deal will give nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, paramedics, therapists, cleaners, porters and other NHS staff in England an average rise of 3 per cent in the year starting in April, and then 2 per cent more in 2019-2020, and 1 per cent extra in 2020-21.

Describing the agreement as a “something for something deal”, health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt said the pay offer reflects “public appreciation” for how much NHS staff “have done and continue to do”.

Hunt said over one million NHS workers would “get pay rises that see starting salary increased from £15,404 to £18,005 in 2020/2021. The starting salary of a nurse will rise to £24,907 which will have a significant impact on retention and recruitment issues”.

The package will cost the government £4.2bn over the next three years.