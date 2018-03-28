All about plastic recycling scheme, McDonalds joining the chorus to cut waste

Find out here

Just hours after Britain government announced plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for single-use drink containers to increase recycling rates, now McDonald’s has announced that it will phase out plastic straws from its UK restaurants.

Paul Pomroy, the UK chief executive, told Sky News: “Customers have told us that they don’t want to be given a straw and that they want to have to ask for one, so we’re acting on that.

“Straws are one of those things that people feel passionately about, and rightly so, and we’re moving those straws behind the front counter.”

Earlier today, environment minister Michael Gove had said in a statement: “We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment -killing dolphins, choking turtles and degrading our most precious habitats.”

“It is absolutely vital we act now to tackle this threat and curb the millions of plastic bottles a day that go unrecycled,” he added.

British consumers get through about 13bn plastic drink bottles a year but more than three billion are either incinerated, sent to a landfill or left to pollute streets, the countryside and marine environment, the government said.