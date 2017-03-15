Alexander Blackman conviction reduced to manslaughter

The latest on the news…

Royal Marine, Sgt Alexander Blackman who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has had his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter by an appeal court.

Blackman had been given a life sentence in 2013.

Five judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court in London ruled that the conviction should be “manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility”.

Another hearing will go ahead to decide how long Blackman should serve.

More to follow…