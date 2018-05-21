Alert: Jubilee Line strike on these days

Find out the dates here

In a row over new timetable and rostering agreements, drivers on Jubilee Line plan to hold two strikes in June. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to walk out for 24 hours on 6 and 14 June.

Talking about the strike, RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is outrageous that Tube managers are trying to bulldoze through timetable changes without agreement that ride roughshod over existing rostering agreements.

“It is symptomatic of a management that is out of control and hell-bent on imposing change through diktat rather than through the established negotiating machinery.

“Drivers are angry at the impact on work-life balance and rightly see this move as the thin end of a very long wedge that could see processes and agreements unilaterally shredded by Tube bosses.

“There’s time for Tube management to reverse the imposition of these changes and to start talking seriously with the unions rather than wading in with the big stick.”

According to CityAM, aslef drivers will also walk out on parts of the District Line on the same dates.

Meanwhile, TfL said the timetable “will benefit thousands”.