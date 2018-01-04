Aldi's record Christmas with £10bn sales for first time

Find out how

German supermarket Aldi said the total UK sales were more than 15 per cent higher during December last year compared to the period in 2016 as festive shoppers snapped up luxury products.

The firm said its record Christmas performance was boosted by strong demand for its premium ranges and pushed total sales in the UK and Ireland over the £10bn barrier for the first time.

Aldi UK said its top-selling premium products included Aberdeen Angus beef roasting joints and Irish cream liqueur.

Boss Matthew Barnes said: “This was our busiest-ever Christmas as millions of festive shoppers switched to Aldi from more expensive food retailers.”

“Although we saw strong growth across all categories, the performance of our premium Specially Selected range in particular surpassed all expectations,” added Barnes.