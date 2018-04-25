Airbus, Dassault join forces for new fighter jet project

Find the details here

Rivals Airbus and Dassault Aviation have joined forces in developing and producing a new European fighter jet. Airbus builds the Eurofighter, while Dassault has the Rafale jet.

While details are awaited on which one of them would lead the project, it is understood that the new project will eventually replace the current generation of Eurofighter and Rafale fighter aircraft by around 2035-2040.

“We are still competitors, so it was not a given to sit here and say we can do it together,” Airbus Defence and Space CEO Dirk Hoke told media, alongside the CEO of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier.

“The role on both sides is to find the right compromises. If we play egos we will end up with a project that won’t be successful,” Hoke said.

They are now awaiting details from the French and German governments on the exact requirements for the programme.