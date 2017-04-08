Air ambulance called as person on tracks closes Central line

What happened?

A section of the Central Line between Leytonstone and Newbury Park was closed Saturday morning as a person was on the tracks at Wanstead Station.

London air ambulance was on the scene along with large police, fire brigade and ambulance presence.

An eye witness, Tom Knock said on twitter: “The Air Ambulance landing on Wanstead green. My tube just hit somebody - awful.”

Phil Mottram wrote on Twitter: “Something else has happened at Wanstead Station, chopper, three fire engines and five or six police vehicles. All started at 11.30am.”

A spokesman for London ambulance said: “We were called just after 11.15am to reports of an incident at Wanstead station. We sent a number of staff to the scene including an an air ambulance.”

“The patient was treated and stabilised at the station before being taken to a major trauma centre.”

“They were in a serious condition.”