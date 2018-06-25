After separation policy, here is Trump's latest ploy for illegal immigrants

25 June 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Donald Trump

Find out what he tweeted

Just days after taking a U-turn on his controversial family separation policy, President Donald Trump has now said that people who enter the US illegally should be sent back with “no judges or court cases”.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump wrote: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

“Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!”

The White House did not return call seeking clarification.

His proposal drew immediate criticism from legal analysts and immigrant rights advocates who said it would violate the US Constitution’s due process provision, which applies to citizens and non-citizens alike.

