After separation policy, here is Trump's latest ploy for illegal immigrants

Just days after taking a U-turn on his controversial family separation policy, President Donald Trump has now said that people who enter the US illegally should be sent back with “no judges or court cases”.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump wrote: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

“Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!”

….Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

The White House did not return call seeking clarification.

His proposal drew immediate criticism from legal analysts and immigrant rights advocates who said it would violate the US Constitution’s due process provision, which applies to citizens and non-citizens alike.