Africa-based Vivo Energy eyes float on London

Find out when

Africa-bsed Vivo Energy, retailer and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa will float on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company announced today.

Admission may occur in May, subject to market conditions.

Vivo was established in December 2011 through the carve-out of Shell’s African downstream business and had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $376m (£265.8m) in 2017, up from $302m in 2016.

