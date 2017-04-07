A victim of the Westminster attack has died

The latest

Andreea Cristea, a Romanian woman fell from the bridge into the Thames during the Westminster attack. Police have confirmed that she has died.

She has become the fifth victim of the attack to have died after Khalid Masood drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, he then stabbed a police officer to death.

Masood was shot dead outside Parliament.

Cristea was on holiday with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, she had been in hospital since the attack and died on Thursday.