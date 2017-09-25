A commuter has been killed by a Tube train at Marble Arch on the Central Line

Here’s what happened

A commuter has been killed after being hit by a Tube train in Marble Arch Monday afternoon, Transport for London (TfL) has said the Central Line is closed between White City and Liverpool Street, eastbound.

Emergency services could be seen outside Marble Arch Tube station just after 2pm, Monday, a large number of police, fire engines and ambulances attended.

All the flashing lights at Marble Arch station. Central Line’s off because of someone on the tracks. #marblearch#centrallinepic.twitter.com/8dXKdYD75Z — Sarah McCartney (@SarahMcCartney) September 25, 2017

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Marble Arch London Underground station following reports of a person struck by a train.

“The call came into police at 1.54pm on Monday.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics. Sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Officers will now work to establish the person’s identity and inform their family. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Tube station was closed for around an hour, it has reopened with severe delays.