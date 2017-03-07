A brand new events venue is opening in London

Take a look at this

A brand new events venue is opening up in the capital and goes by the name of Sea Containers Events.

It can be found on top of the famous Sea Containers building on the vibrant South Bank, it’s less than a two minute walk from London Blackfriars Thameslink and Underground stations.

It will be managed by award winning hospitality providers Green & Fortune. Sea Containers Events will offer a unique space for a wide variety of events, it comes with a backdrop of London’s city skyline.

The event is set to take place on the 16 March and will begin at 18:00, it will end at 21:00.

