83 suspects in football abuse inquiry

The latest on the inquiry…

Police chiefs have said there are now 83 potential suspects and 98 different clubs in the inquiry involving child abuse in football.

The investigation spans across all football tiers, from top premier clubs to the small amateur football teams, said the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Polices forces from across the country are still receiving many calls.

The NPCC’s lead for child protection has said allegations were “being swiftly acted upon” by police.

Police have said, of the identified victims, 98 per cent of those were boys and their age at the time of the abuse was between seven and 20.

The helpline which was set up by children’s charity NSPCC and directly from police forces have received a total of 639 referrals.

All information gathered is being passed onto Operation Hydrant, this was set up by NPCC in 2014 to oversee the investigation of allegations of “non-recent” child sex abuse with various institutions, anything found is collated together and fed to police forces.

Although a huge 98 clubs have been “referenced”, not all are under investigation.

Three weeks ago, ex footballer Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to say he had been a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

Since then others have spoken up about their pasts, including 20 more footballers, ex youth players, trainees and professionals.

NSPCCs football hot line, launched with the support of the FA had seen a “staggering surge” in calls during its first week.