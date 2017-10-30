8 things you did not know about new iPhone X

Watch this space Pre-orders for the new iPhone X (pronounced ‘ten’) opened last Friday and was sold out within minutes. Apple has stated that the demand for the device is “off the charts” and they are working hard to get this ‘revolutionary product’ into the hands of customers as quickly as possible. The starting price of iPhone X is reportedly $999. If you still planning to buy the device, please know you will have to wait for atleast five weeks for it to be delivered. Apple has reportedly fired one of its engineers after his daughter posted a ‘rule-breaking’ iPhone X video on YouTube, just days before the smartphone was due to go on sale. One of the standout features of the iPhone X is its new OLED screen, which would save power and render images in brighter colors. However, the repair cost of these 10th anniversary devices will surprise you. According to the Apple’s official Support page, iPhone X users will be charged $279 for screen repairs without AppleCare+ cover in the US, while for other damages, users will have to pay $549, which is separate from screen damage. Among other interesting features of this device (facial recognition, exotic sensors, an advanced camera, and powerful chips that drive graphics and machine learning) is its ability to pick up your facial expressions, voice and morph them onto an Animoji. It is not for nothing that Tim Cook calls the iPhone X as “the future of the smartphone”. Related Articles iPhone launch: Figures suggest at least one in four new phone screens will be broken

