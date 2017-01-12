The cold weather is set to stay for a few days…

The Met Office has said up to 8 inches of snow could hit the UK, a severe weather warning is in place for many parts of the country.

High winds have already caused problems on the roads and rail services, thousands of properties have been left without power.

With the winds in place, the UK could expect thunder snow and “blizzard-like conditions”.

There were many road closures across the country as accidents occurred during the bad weather.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Wintry showers are also likely to affect many areas, most likely falling as snow over higher ground but occasionally also to low ground, especially where showers occur inland overnight.”

“On Thursday, a band of rain spreading from the west across southern parts is likely to turn wintry during the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow in places.”

“As this clears through the evening, with clear skies there is a risk of a widespread frost and icy conditions quickly forming.”

Public Health England is urging people to stay warm and well over the next coming days.