70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Kings College University

Here’s what happened

Kings College University evacuated 100 people as a fire broke out in the store room, Thursday afternoon at around 1:30pm.

Six fire engines have been called to reports of a fire at a university building on #Strand pic.twitter.com/eRbGj0lz3k — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017

An updated statement from London Fire Brigade read: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a university building on Strand.”

“Part of a store room in a sub-basement of the university building is currently alight. Approximately 100 people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade.”

A store room at a university building on #Strand is currently alight. Approx 100 people evacuated the building https://t.co/VOgPCJS9Rc pic.twitter.com/nPBkajilQj — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017

“Road closures are in place in the vicinity and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

“The Brigade was called at 1334. Fire crew from Euston, Islington, Bethnal Green, Soho, Dowgate, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown.”

We now have 10 fire engines at the fire at a university building on #Strand. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/VOgPCJS9Rc pic.twitter.com/FazZnagAzJ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017

A spokeswoman for King’s College London said to the Standard: “A fire has broken out in the basement of the Macadam building but is now under control.”

“The building has been evacuated. Fire services remain in attendance on site. King’s students and staff are asked to avoid the Macadam and Chesham buildings in Surrey Street on the Strand Campus until further notice.”