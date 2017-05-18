70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Kings College University

18 May 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Here’s what happened

Kings College University evacuated 100 people as a fire broke out in the store room, Thursday afternoon at around 1:30pm.

An updated statement from London Fire Brigade read: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a university building on Strand.”

“Part of a store room in a sub-basement of the university building is currently alight. Approximately 100 people left the building before the arrival of the Brigade.”

“Road closures are in place in the vicinity and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

“The Brigade was called at 1334. Fire crew from Euston, Islington, Bethnal Green, Soho, Dowgate, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown.”

A spokeswoman for King’s College London said to the Standard: “A fire has broken out in the basement of the Macadam building but is now under control.”

“The building has been evacuated. Fire services remain in attendance on site. King’s students and staff are asked to avoid the Macadam and Chesham buildings in Surrey Street on the Strand Campus until further notice.”

 

 

