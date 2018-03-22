7 crazy facts about this unknown billionaire
Hint: He is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
- With a total wealth of $20bn, 46-year-old Elon Musk is the CEO and CTO of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) which is revolutionizing transportation both on earth and in space.
- The father of five was also the co-founder of Paypal, where he earned $1.4bn when the business got acquired by eBay in 2002. Before that as well, Musk cofounded many businesses, earliest being at the ge of 12 when he sold his code for a video game to a computer magazine for $500!
- Musk was the major inspiration for the Hollywood character Tony Stark (of Iron Man fame). Some of you may not know but parts of Iron Man 2 were actually filmed inside and outside of SpaceX. Musk did a cameo in the film as well.
- After graduating, Musk moved to California from Canada to study physics at Stanford University. But he left Stanford after just two days!
- Earlier this year, Tesla had announced that it would pay Musk nothing for the next 10 years — no salary, bonus, or stock — until the company reaches a market cap of $100bn.
- Last year, SpaceX successfully launches a used rocket. in the history of spaceflight. Last month, Space X successfully launched the most powerful rocket on Earth — Falcon Heavy — into space. While the mission was a historic success, what was surprising is that Musk also put a cherry red Tesla Roadster into the rocket and blasted it out into space!
- A notorious workaholic, Musk now plans to begin sending manned missions to the Red Planet by 2022.