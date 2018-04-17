450 jobs at risk as M&S to shut another distribution centre

Breaking

Marks & Spencer announced today plans to close another distribution centre near Warrington, thereby affecting 450 jobs. The British retailer said that the site would cease operations in September, with work transferring to other centres.

“Closing Hardwick will help to remove some complexity from our network and speed up our supply chain,” said Gordon Mowat, director of clothing and home supply chain and logistics at M&S.

“However, it was not a decision we took lightly and it is not in any way a reflection on the hard work and dedication provided by the teams on site. We will do all we can to support our partners through the consultation process.”

Meanwhile, the group has appointed DHL to operate its new South East distribution centre at Welham Green. This centre will reportedly create around 500 new jobs.