377 Carillion workers to be made redundant

More than 900 jobs being saved so far

Official receiver has confirmed today that “despite best efforts” as many as 377 workers at Carillion are being made redundant, while 919 jobs have been saved.

The Official receiver, who is in charge of managing the wind-down of the company, said: “I recognise this will be a worrying time for all those affected, their families and local communities. I would like to thank all the staff for their professionalism throughout the liquidation.

“I am expecting many employees working on other Carillion contracts to transfer in the coming weeks and we are continuing to keep the workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised.”

The jobs that have been saved involve those people who were working on infrastructure projects and construction deals, or else on contracts that involved central or local government. All of them have seen their jobs taken over by other companies, allowing them to continue working on the same projects.

The company went into liquidation on 15 January.