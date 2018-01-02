13 patas monkeys killed in Woburn Safari Park fire

Roof of their enclosure collapsed due to the blaze

In an early-morning blaze at Woburn Safari Park, thirteen patas monkeys were killed after the roof of their enclosure collapsed as a result of the blaze.

The Bedfordshire-based park will remain while the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A statement released by the park said: “Staff and fire crews attended the scene, however devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the thirteen animals could be saved.

“All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.

“An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire and whilst the park will remain open, the Jungle enclosure will remain closed for investigation.

“The park is grateful to the quick response from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade, who attended with three appliances.”

Patas monkeys - also known as the hussar monkey - have long limbs and their back legs are so powerful that they can reach speeds of up to 35mph (56kmph), making them the fastest primates in the world.

Just last month, a fire in London zoo had destroying a cafe, shop and about half of the adjacent petting zoo killing an aardvark and four meerkats.