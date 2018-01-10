£12,000 for 'dinner and a selfie' with David Cameron?

States a promotional advert for the Shanghai International Ball

According to latest reports, former Prime Minister David Cameron is reportedly charging £12,000 from wealthy business figures for an opportunity to have dinner and a selfie with him at an event in China.

Earlier this week, Cameron’s picture was featured on social media adverts for the Shanghai International Ball and Leaders’ Forum, along with the price in Chinese currency renminbi.

The advert has been posted on social media and comes as the former Prime Minister prepares to begin a new role that will see him leading a Government-backed investment initiative between Britain and China.

The former Tory leader is also due to meet China’s President Xi Jinping during a visit to the country as he prepares to launch a new investment fund aimed at boosting trade links.

Cameron was UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016. He resigned after being on the losing side of the referendum which saw the UK voting to leave the European Union.