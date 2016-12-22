10 fun facts about the Christmas tree

Do you know any of these?

Christmas is just around the corner and by now everyone should have their Christmas trees up but do you know these ten fun facts?

1. The first printed reference to Christmas trees appeared in Germany in 1531.

2. Real Christmas trees came eighth in a survey of the nation’s favourite smells in 2004.

3. England’s first Christmas tree was brought to Windsor by Charlotte, wife of George III, in 1800.

4. However, it was trees bought in the 1840s by Prince Albert and Queen Victoria that led to their popularity.

5. Every year since 1947, the people of Oslo, Norway have given a Christmas tree to the city of Westminster, England. The gift is an expression of good will and gratitude for Britain’s help to Norway during World War II.

6. The early church didn’t like Christmas trees as they were seen as hedonistic, pagan symbols that had no place in connection with a religious celebration.

7. In some places trees were hung, in south west Germany in the 17th and 18th centuries it was popular, especially amongst lower class people who hung trees from the ceiling or rafters.

8. The first Christmas tree market began in 1851.

9. Gifts used to go in the tree rather than underneath it.

10. In the UK natural Christmas trees outsell the artificial ones.