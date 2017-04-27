Westminster locks down as police arrest a man with knives

27 April 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Dev Howard

Here’s what happened

Whitehall was in lock down this afternoon as a man was tackled to the ground and arrested outside the Treasury offices.

Armed police were seen descending upon government offices and the police blocked Parliament street.

Angus Walker said on Twitter: “Police operation on Whitehall.”

Dev Howard posted on Twitter: “Our view of the incident in Westminster - unsure what had happened before armed police arrived.”

Ross Kempsell said on Twitter: “BREAKING: Knife reported to be on ground during ongoing police incident in Whitehall.”

Another person tweeted:

 

More follows…

Social Bookmarks