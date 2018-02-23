Pimlico Plumbers unveils £20m investment programme for expansion

Boss Charlie Mullins adds: I’m planning to run for mayor in 2020

UK’s leading independent home services company, Pimlico Plumbers, has unveiled plans for a £20m investment programme to support the expansion of its facilities, fleet of vehicles, training of apprentices and engineer and support staff recruitment.

Pimlico founder and Chief Executive Charlie Mullins has set a target of achieving £100m in annual in the near future, and this investment will support this strategic ambition.

Pimlico Plumbers is also focused on updating its 250-strong fleet of vehicles to include more electric vehicles as well as to provide for the additional engineers the company will recruit to meet existing and future demand.

Charlie Mullins said: “There are some huge obstacles for UK businesses to overcome in the short and medium term, and in my industry there is no higher hurdle than the already existing skills shortage, combined with the additional restrictions that Brexit will impose on our ability to solve it.

Expanding aggressively now, which will include a redoubling of our training programme for new apprentices, is designed to put us ahead of the curve, and in pole position to grow as others get bogged down by the increasingly ferocious issue that is the UK’s skills shortage.”

The self-made millionaire and OBE added, “As has been reported, I’m planning to run for mayor in 2020, but this investment is all about a huge expansion of the Pimlico brand in London, and it’s also true, that the day when the sun rises on a Pimlico operation outside of the capital, while not imminent, may have moved a little closer.”