Papa John's boss resigns over N-word

Here’s what happened

Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter, has resigned a day after Forbes reported that Schnatter had used a racial slur on a conference call.

“Papa John’s condemns racism and any insensitive language, no matter the situation or setting … We take great pride in the diversity of the Papa John’s family, though diversity and inclusion is an area we will continue to strive to do better,” the company said in a separate statement.

The company said Olivia Kirtley would act as lead independent director, and added it would appoint a new chairman in the coming weeks.