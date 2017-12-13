Network Rail made a whooping £4.8m from TOILETS in a year

All the income is reinvested into the upkeep of the station facilities

Network Rail has made £4.8m from train station toilet charges over the year, of which over £900,000 came from Victoria station alone until a 50p charge was axed last December.

In the newly released figures for 2016-17, Network Rail has stated that it collected nearly £700,000 from Euston and over £400,000 at Liverpool Street, Paddington and Manchester Piccadilly.

All the income is reportedly reinvested into the upkeep and improvement of the station facilities.

The total Network Rail made is a decrease on last year’s £5.4m though, with the rail body saying last December it had ditched the toilet charge at London Victoria and Charing Cross stations.

Stations that charge for toilets include King’s Cross, Euston, Liverpool Street, Paddington and Waterloo - all in London - as well as Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central.