More than a 1,000 fires in London’s gardens per year

10 May 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Bonfire

Study shows 

The London Fire Brigade were called to 1,185 garden fires in 2017, according to analysis of official figures by home insurer Policy Expert.

The data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act from fire stations across the capital, revealed that Croydon, Enfield and Hounslow were the worst affected London boroughs, with 73, 72 and 68 call outs respectively. This is compared to just 6 incidents in Islington, 5 in Westminster and 4 in Kensington and Chelsea.

Out of the 1,185 reported incidents, over half (53%) of these occurred during just a four month period (April to July), as homeowners made the most of barbeque season.

Total garden fires split by London borough:

Croydon73
Enfield72
Hounslow68
Brent65
Hillingdon65
Ealing60
Havering58
Barnet57
Barking and Dagenham56
Newham54
Redbridge46
Waltham Forest42
Greenwich41
Merton41
Sutton40
Bexley39
Bromley37
Lambeth36
Harrow34
Haringey33
Lewisham32
Tower Hamlets20
Wandsworth18
Hackney17
Hammersmith and Fulham16
Kingston upon Thames13
Richmond upon Thames13
Camden12
Southwark12
Islington6
Westminster5
Kensington and Chelsea4

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks