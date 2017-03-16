Londoners are ditching job interviews

Here’s why

A third of Londoners have admitted to ditching an interview at the last minute, because they decided that they didn’t want the job anymore. This is according to the latest study from the UK’s leading independent job site, CV-Library, which sought to explore exactly why candidates are failing to turn up to interviews.



The research surveyed 1,200 professionals and found that 23.1 per cent of Londoners don’t turn up to interviews because they realise the role isn’t right for them, after researching the company. Alongside this, 11.5 per cent said that they were too nervous and didn’t know how to get there, while a further 5.8 per cent stated that they didn’t have enough time to prepare.



Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments on the findings: “It’s clear that there are a number of factors which are influencing Londoners’ decisions on whether or not to attend an interview, but there are some quick fixes that can be done to avoid any potentially awkward situations. While it’s easy to mass-apply for roles, you should always pay attention to the positions that you’re applying for and try to refrain from confirming an interview until you’ve thoroughly looked through the job description and taken the time to research the company.”