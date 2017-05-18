Huge fire rips through building in Marylebone

Here’s whats happening

London Fire Brigade (LFB) are tackling a huge fire in a building at Upper Wimpole Street, Marylebone that broke out just before 12:30, Thursday.

Four fire engines are currently attending a building fire in Upper Wimpole Street in #Marylebonepic.twitter.com/vTGmijku6J — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017

Mark Kleinman who was near by took this video and posted it on Twitter:

Serious fire in Devonshire St, Marylebone. pic.twitter.com/5SfVHFWDiQ — Mark Kleinman (@Mark_Kleinman) May 18, 2017

There are currently six fire engines on the scene and the cause of the fire is “unknown at this stage” and fire fighters are tackling the blaze on the “fourth floor.”

We now have six fire engines at the scene of a building fire in #Marylebone. The fourth floor and roof of the building are alight pic.twitter.com/WWdKO8j27t — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2017

A statement by LFB read: “Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a building in Upper Wimpole Street in Marylebone.”

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 40 calls to reports of the fire.”

“The Brigade was called at 1228. Fire crews from Soho, Paddington, Kentish Town, North Kensington and West Hampstead fire stations are at the scene.”

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown.”