London businesses in weak position to handle business rates hike

Troubling times?

Ahead of the change to business rates tomorrow, new research reveals that thousands of London companies are ill prepared for the imminent increase to their tax burden, with nearly 70,000 businesses already experiencing ‘Significant’ financial distress even before the changes take effect.

Nearly 70,000 London companies entering new tax year in a state of ‘Significant’ financial distress

With businesses in the Capital set to face a sharp rise in business rates from the 1 April, new research reveals that thousands of London companies are ill prepared for the imminent increase to their tax burden, with nearly 70,000 businesses already experiencing ‘Significant’ financial distress even before the changes take effect.

London businesses are expected to be hit hardest by this Saturday’s nationwide revaluation of business rates, with government data indicating that firms in the Capital could see their tax bills increase by as much as 45 per cent.

According to research from Begbies Traynor, the UK’s leading independent insolvency firm, 69,785 businesses in London will enter the new tax regime in a state of ‘Significant’ financial distress, up 8 per cent from 64,764 in Q4 2016. Of these, 92 per cent (61,445) are SMEs; thought to be most vulnerable to the tax increase.

London Mayor Sadiq Kahn recently warned that independent and family run businesses could be forced off London’s high streets by the business rates reform, with just some of the recently announced discretionary discounts on business rates being available to London companies this year.

Julie Palmer, Partner at Begbies Traynor commented:

“Although the Government announced some business rates relief in the recent Budget, London businesses are still going to be some of the worst affected across the country. Considering how many London businesses are already in a weakened financial state, I am concerned that a large number may struggle to take on the increased tax burden from this highly-debated reform.

“As if that wasn’t enough pressure, with the latest increase to the National Living Wage also taking effect in April, coupled with rising uncertainty following the triggering of Article 50, the Capital’s businesses are facing challenges from all directions this year.”

