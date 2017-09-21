Study finds

To coincide with the start of the busiest quarter for business travel, Heathrow Express publishes the 2017 Heathrow Express Business Travel Insights Report, which reveals London as the most popular business travel destination.

The report, which takes a comprehensive look at business travel on a global scale from the perspectives of different industry sectors and the UK, US and German markets has found that 85 per cent of respondents have taken a business trip to London.

Over the past five years, the business sector with the most number of travellers into London has been those from finance, followed by lawyers and those from the energy sector. With Brexit negotiations kicking off within the past 12 months, travellers from the energy sector have just outnumbered those from finance, with the legal sector in third place, followed by those from the pharmaceutical industry and manufacturing in fifth.

The Heathrow Express Business Travel Insights Report surveyed 2424 travellers and reveals booking and travel patterns, insights into work/life balance, personal spending habits and thought processes behind current decision-making trends.

Fraser Brown, Director, Heathrow Express said: “This year Heathrow Express reached the historic milestone of carrying its 100 millionth customer, of which we estimate 60 million were business travellers, so we are delighted to publish our first Business Travel Insights Report, an in depth look into the behaviour of business travellers.”